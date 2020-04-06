HPD: 19 year old charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Houma Police Department conducted an investigation in reference to a report of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile on April 4, 2020.

Officers found that Blaze Beyer, 19 years old, had made contact with a 14 year old female via Snap Chat and made arrangements to meet her. Beyer then drove to the juvenile’s home where he picked her up and drove to a secluded location. Beyer then made sexual advances towards the juvenile at which time she refused his advances and he drove her back to her home. As the juvenile arrived back at her residence she disclosed to her mother what had occurred and the Houma Police Department was then contacted.

Beyer was then located, taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the charge of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.