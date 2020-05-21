HPD: 77 year old man struck by vehicle and killed while jogging

On May 21st, 2020 at approximately 8:15am, the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of La 182 and Sixth Street.

The 77 year old male pedestrian was jogging on Sixth Street when he attempted to cross La 182. As the pedestrian was crossing La 182, he entered into the path of a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north and driven by a 39 year old female. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle. As a result of the crash he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed. Blood alcohol tests are being conducted with pending results.

At the present time the Houma Police Department will not be releasing the identity of the victim as the victim’s family is still in the process of being notified.