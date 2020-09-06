HPD arrests suspect for second degree murder, after man found dead in park

The Houma Police Department has arrested Donald R. Ross, 26 years old of Laban Avenue, for Second Degree Murder, which resulted from the homicide of Jarrod Turner.

Houma Police learned through investigation that the incident stemmed from an altercation between Jarrod Turner and Donald R. Ross over a female. Houma Police learned Turner and Ross were involved in an altercation at some apartments on the Eastside of Houma during the early morning hours, which let to Turner leaving the apartment complex and Ross following him to a location near Commerce Street.

Once on Commerce Street, Ross exited a vehicle armed with an weapon, firing several times in Turner’s direction, striking him. After extensive interviews with witnesses, Houma Police began searching for Ross.

Shortly thereafter, Ross turned himself in at the Houma Police Department and was subsequently arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Houma Police detectives are continuing their investigation, but would like to commend the public for their assistance in this matter.