HPD: Drive-by shooting on Grand Caillou results in man being wounded in shoulder

On May 27th at approximately 11:30p.m. the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Grand Caillou Rd.

After further investigation, it was determined that the 20 year old male victim was driving a late model sedan north bound on Grand Caillou Rd. when there were numerous shots fired at his vehicle. As a result the victim received a single gunshot to the shoulder and was treated and released at a local medical facility. At the present time the investigation is in the infant stages and the motive and suspect are unknown.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.