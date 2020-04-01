HPD: Homeless Man Charged with Armed Robbery, Distribution of Heroin

From HPD:

On 3-31-20 around 12 noon, Houma Police responded to the 1400 block of Acadian Drive in reference to an armed robbery. During the investigation, it was learned that a male subject approached a 30-year-old female asking her for money. When she refused, he pulled a weapon, pointed it at her and demanded her belongings.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police learned the male was able to obtain a large amount o cash from the victim and departed the area on foot. The victim described the suspect as a white male, tall and slender, light colored eyes and wearing dark clothing.

During the investigation, Houma Police contacted witnesses and developed Seth D. Buquet, 19 yrs. old, listed as homeless, as being the suspect. Houma Police received information on Boquet’s whereabouts and located him at an apartment within the 1300 block of Acadian Drive. He was taken into custody and arrested for Armed Robbery.

While taking him into custody, Houma Police located heroin, as well as a large amount of cash so he was subsequently charged with Distribution of Heroin. Seth D. Buquet was cooperative with law enforcement and the victim was able to retrieve a substantial amount of her money back.

Seth D. Buquet was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked and jailed on the aforementioned charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.