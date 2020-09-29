HPD makes arrest in connection with a disappearance from 1998

Houma Police officers have arrested a 47-year-old Stovall Street man for second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Shannon Harris in 1998, 22 years ago.

Chief Dana Coleman said that on Sept. 19, 2020 officers responded to a medical emergency on Stovall Street and aided Stanley Briggs for an apparent drug reaction.

During conversation with officers Briggs disclosed information related to the disappearance of Shannon Harris, who is believed to have been buried at a location in Terrebonne Parish. Over the course of a week detectives continued their investigation based on information Briggs supplied.

A warrant was obtained for Second Degree Murder and Briggs was booked Monday, Sept. 28 at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Efforts are underway to locate the remains of Harris, whose family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided as necessary.