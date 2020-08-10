HPD: Man arrested for sexual assault charges after multiple victims come forward

On August 4, 2020, Houma Police detectives were contacted by a 26 yr. old female requesting to report a sexual assault that occurred in 2017. While speaking to the victim, it was reported that she, along with her roommate had an acquaintance, Willie Williams, 25 yr. old male of Southdown West Blvd, at their residence. It was reported to law enforcement that while they were together, they drank beverages and both females became very ill. The victims informed law enforcement they went to their separate bedrooms and later woke up with Willie Williams on top of them. It was later discovered that Williams eventually had sex with both victims against their will.

During the investigation, Houma Police learned that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was currently working an investigation with a different victim and the accounts were similar to the aforementioned information. Willie Williams was identified as the suspect in the investigation by TPSO. Taking this into consideration, detectives with HPD and TPSO worked jointly which yielded arrest warrants on Willie Williams for various sexual assault charges ranging from 3rd Degree Rape, Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Willie Williams was transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail where he will await bond or court on charges from the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.