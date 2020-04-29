HPD: Man stabbed during domestic disturbance

The Houma Police Department investigated a domestic disturbance in the 1400 Block of Bonvillian Street at approximately 9 p.m. on April 27th, 2020.

Upon arrival, officers located a 49 year old male victim suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The victim advised that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend Timica Eubanks, 43 years old. The victim said Eubanks exited the residence and punctured the tires of his car with a knife. As Eubanks came back into the home they continued to argue and she stabbed him in the chest. The victim was treated and released for his injuries at a local medical facility.

As a result of the investigation Eubanks was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked with one count of Criminal Damage To Property and One count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.