HPD: Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg after shots fired on Prince Collins Street

On May 27th at approximately 11:15p.m the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Prince Collins Street.

Upon arrival officer located a 20 year old male victim suffering from a single gunshot to the lower leg. The victim was then transported to a medical facility via ambulance and underwent treatment for what is described as non life threatening injuries.





After speaking with subjects in the area it was found that there several gunshots fired from an unknown direction. At the present time the suspect and the motive are unknown as the investigation is in the infant stages.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.