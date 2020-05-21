HPD: One suspect wanted, one arrested for shooting on Margaret Street

On May 20th, 2020 at approximately 2:00pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of several gunshots in the 200 block of Margaret Street. As officers arrived, they found that there were no reported injuries but did discover property damage.

The investigation revealed that there was an exchange of gunfire between two suspects identified as Kenard Percy, 19 years old, and Da’Quwon Kordell Wilson, 22 years old. Both Percy and Wilson fled from the scene prior to the arrival of the responding officers.

Officers later located and took Kenard Percy into custody without further incident and transported him to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

At the present time the incident is still under investigation and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. Further details may be released at a later date and time as it develops.

Investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for Da’Quwon Kordell Wilson for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Anyone with information on the location of Wilson is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.