HPD seeking community help in identifying burglary suspects

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for assistance with the identification of the persons depicted in the attached photographs. The persons depicted are responsible for two separated burglaries that have recently occurred in East Houma Area.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.