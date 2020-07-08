HPD: Subject arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

From the Houma Police Department:

On 7-6-20 shortly before 7pm, Houma Police responded to the 100 block of Cenac Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face and upper torso. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was treated on scene immediately, transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to another medical facility for additional treatment.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police briefly spoke to the victim who stated his brother, Travis Moses Jr-28 yrs old of Cenac Street stabbed him. The victim stated he entered the residence to obtain clothing and his brother was acting strange. He stated immediately after entering, his brother began attacking him with an unknown object, stabbing him repeatedly in the face and upper body. After the attack, the victim informed law enforcement that his brother left the residence.

Shortly thereafter, Houma Police located Travis Moses Jr within the 200 block of Cenac Street and took him into custody. He was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder. Houma Police later learned he had an outstanding warrant through Houma City Court for Failure to Appear on an Aggravated Assault, so he was charged additionally.

Travis Moses Jr was transported to the jail to be booked on the aforementioned charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.