HPD: Suspect arrested for Arson after setting car on fire at local motel

The Houma Police Department along with the Houma Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on April 3, 2020, at approximately 8:56 a.m. at the A Bear Motel, located in the 300 block of New Orleans Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Chrysler 300 had been intentionally set on fire, causing severe damage to the vehicle. A second vehicle was then located where it was obvious that someone had attempted to ignite this vehicle also.

After further investigation officers were able to positively identify the suspect as Markwan Trosclair, 23 years old. Officers located the suspect in his hotel room, as he was residing on the property, and took him into custody.

Trosclair was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the charges of Simple Arson and Attempted Simple Arson.