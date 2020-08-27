HPD: Suspect arrested for stalking his estranged wife

On August 26, 2020, around 11 p.m., Houma Police responded to a suicidal subject in the area of Ethan Street. While responding, it was relayed to officers that the subject in question was identified as Steven Landry, 31 yrs old, of Vincent Street in Chauvin, La.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police learned Steven Landry had been separated from his estranged wife. During the separation, Houma Police learned Landry had been following her repeatedly to various locations in attempt(s) to speak to her.

Earlier during the night of August 26, 2020, Houma Police learned Landry observed his wife at a local workout facility on Grand Calliou Rd, sat in his vehicle watching her, followed her to her home on Ethan Street and made attempts to contact her.

During the investigation, Houma Police ascertained information through interviews that Landry was upset due to several personal issues in his life. It was also reported to law enforcement the possibility of Landry harming his wife and himself.

Once arriving to the area of Ethan Street, Houma Police located Stephen Landry leaving in a dark colored vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted where he was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, as well as a taser. Taking this into consideration, Houma Police arrested Steven Landry for Stalking. He was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked on the aforementioned charge.

