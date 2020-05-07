HPD: Suspect arrested for theft, burglary, other charges

On May 7, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m, members of the Houma Police Department Uniform Patrol Division responded to a business burglary in the 200 block of South Van Avenue. After further investigation officers learned that the suspect forced entry and stole several cartons of cigarettes. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction and his identity was not immediately known.

Later, during the same tour of duty, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a shoplifting in the 1000 block of Grand Caillou Road. As officers were responding to the complaint, a description of the suspect vehicle was provided. The vehicle was then located near Larry Street and the suspect was identified as Matthew Boudreaux, 39 years old.

Upon taking Boudreaux into custody he was found to be in possession of the stolen property from both the shoplifting and the business burglary.

Boudreaux was arrested for the charges of Simple Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension.

Later that morning, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers investigated a burglary in the 700 block of Grand Caillou Rd. where a suspect forced entry into an ATM at that location. It was found that the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempts to remove currency from the ATM.

After further examination of the video footage of the suspect, officers identified the suspect as Matthew Boudreaux. Officers then went to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was being held and charged him with an additional count of Simple Burglary.