HPD: SUV strikes two mailboxes, pole guide wire on Polk Street

Yesterday afternoon, April 22, 2020, around 6:20pm, Houma Police Department responded to calls of a hit and run in the 1700 block of Polk Street.

HPD confirmed that a vehicle left the roadway, and traveled an estimated 100 feet, striking a guide wire to an electrical pole, then two brick mailboxes. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

The driver was apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby nursing home. No more information on any charges is available at this time.