HPD: Tip Leads to Narcotics Arrest

From HPD:

On 6-15-20 shortly after midnight, Houma Police received a call stating a Kenya Patterson-28 yrs. old of Baker Drive was making threats that he was going to shoot-up a residence within the Eastside of Houma. Once receiving the complaint, the caller stated Kenya Patterson had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was driving a dark colored Cadillac. The complainant further informed law enforcement Kenya Patterson was currently at an apartment complex on King Street.

After receiving the information, officers located the vehicle on Main Street heading southbound. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near a residence in the Village East subdivision where Kenya Patterson was identified as the driver and a 15-yr. old identified as the passenger.

During the stop, officers observed a plastic bag containing a large amount of marijuana. Officers also located marijuana, heroin and pills on the 15-yr. old juvenile. Further search of the vehicle yielded additional marijuana and a duffle bag containing several packages of methamphetamine, heroin, pills and 2 semi-automatic pistols with extended clips.

As a result of the investigation, Kenya Patterson and the 15-yr. old juvenile were arrested for several charges relative to narcotics possession with the intent to distribute surrounding methamphetamines, heroin, marijuana, and prescription pills. They were also charged with Possession of a Firearm while in possession of a Dangerous Substance.

Kenya Patterson was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked on the aforementioned charges and the 15-yr. old juvenile was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.