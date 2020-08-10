HPD: Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges

Over the past few months, the Houma Police Department’s Narcotics Division conducted investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics within the 100 block of Central Avenue. While doing so, it was reported that Shawn Chauvin, 50 yrs. old, and Jacques Chauvin, 26 yrs. old, of Central Avenue were trafficking large amounts of marijuana from Colorado to the Houma area.

As the investigation continued, on August 8, 2020 Houma Police, along with the Louisiana State Police, received information that Jacques Chauvin was in route to Houma from Colorado with a substantial amount of marijuana. Once receiving the information, HPD and LSP conducted surveillance and intercepted Jacques Chauvin on Park Avenue.

During the investigation, Jacques Chauvin was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana, along with various THC products to include wax, edibles, vape cartridges, etc. While this was taking place, agents with HPD and LSP conducted a search warrant at the residence on Central Avenue, which yielded the discovery of another large amount of marijuana, approximately $22,000 in cash, as well as 25 firearms ranging from rifles, shotguns and handguns.

As a result of the investigation Shawn Chauvin and Jacques Chauvin were arrested for Distribution of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Both suspects were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed on the aforementioned charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.