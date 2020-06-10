HPD: Victim robbed and shot after a meet-up with a female suspect from social media

On June 10, 2020 during the early morning hours, Houma Police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Captain’s Court in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, a 38-yr. old victim was located stating he was robbed by three suspects and shot in the process.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police interviewed witnesses who stated the victim was approached by 2 males and a female when the altercation started. Afterwards, it was reported the suspects departed the area in a vehicle heading towards the East side of Houma.

During the investigation, Houma Police obtained information that the victim met the female suspect on Facebook and began conversation to meet. When they met, she was accompanied by another male. Immediately, the female began asking for money. He stated when he handed her an unknown amount of money, another male approached him from the rear firing a shot at hm, which missed. He stated the subject fired another shot striking him in the leg knocking him to the ground. The suspect then placed the weapon to his head and demanded all of the money he had in his possession.

As the investigation concluded, Houma Police were able to identify the suspects as Tory Mitchell-22 yrs. old of Main Street (pictured above), Erica Hughes-19 yrs. old of Main Street and a 14-yr. old juvenile. All three were arrested for Armed Robbery and Attempted Second Degree Murder. Mitchell and Hughes were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed. The 14-yr. old juvenile was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center to be booked and jailed.

The victim sustained moderate injuries to his lower extremities and was treated at a local medical facility.

