Independence Day Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning July 2, 2020 and ending on July 6, 2020. This campaign is being centered around the Independence Day Holiday and is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Utilizing the Louisiana Highway Safety grant, Thibodaux Police Officers will be assigned to saturation patrols with the goal of keeping our families safe as they travel on the roadways during this holiday.

Chief Zeringue wants to remind all drivers that any motorists suspected of DWI who refuses to submit to a breathalyzer test will lose their driver’s license for one year (first offense). For a second offense, the penalty increases to two years. Anyone convicted of a DWI offense while their driver’s license is suspended because of another DWI offense will face automatic prison time. The City of Thibodaux falls within Lafourche Parish, which is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, officers will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood obtained and tested.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to wish everyone safe travels during this holiday and offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Plan a safe way to get home before the party starts.

Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink.

Even legal medication can make you unfit to drive safely. A few of those medications are tranquilizers, narcotic pain pills, sleep medicines, some antidepressants, cough medicines, antihistamines and decongestants.

If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab or uber. Walking impaired is not safe.

If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021or contact 911.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Thibodaux safe and a great place to live.