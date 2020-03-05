Inmate Dies at Lafourche Correctional Facility

An inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died.

Bob Carlos, 61, of Cut Off, died at the facility on Thursday, March 5, 2020. His death appears to be from natural causes.

On the afternoon of Thursday, March 5, 2020, several inmates were gathered in the common area of the special housing unit of the complex when Carlos returned to his cell complaining of discomfort in his chest. A short time later, another inmate went check on Carlos and called for emergency assistance. Correctional officers and nursing staff responded, as well as EMTs with Acadian Ambulance. At one point, Carlos lost consciousness, and responders were unable to revive him. He was later pronounced dead.

Carlos’ death remains under investigation, but his death appears to be due to natural causes. Investigators have found no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is pending.