Juveniles Arrested in City of Thibodaux Vehicle Thefts

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that three juvenile arrests have been made in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Juvenile (14, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony). He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, where he remains with No Bond.

Juvenile (16, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony). He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, where he remains with No Bond.

Juvenile (14, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony). He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, where he remains with No Bond.

Over the past several months, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating a number of vehicle burglaries’ and vehicle thefts that have been occurring throughout the City Limits of Thibodaux. Thus far, three juvenile males have been linked to and charged in connection to the investigation. Detectives are still investigating a number of other cases, which these juveniles along with several other suspects are linked to. Future arrests and charges are expected in the near future.

Chief Zeringue would like to continue to remind our community partners to ensure all property and vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended. Even with your vehicle being locked, please remove anything of value including your keys and/or key fob. If you see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 or 911 In case of an Emergency. “Locking your vehicles can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”