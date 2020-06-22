Juveniles booked as adults for May shooting

Two juveniles have been booked as adults in connection with a May 26 drive-by shooting in the Village East neighborhood that left a Houma man wounded.

Travis Anthony King Jr., 15, and Cameron Hakeem Robinson, 16, both of Roselawn Avenue in Houma, were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on Friday, June 19, 2020 for attempted second degree murder, two counts of stolen firearms possession and possession of stolen things. Ronguis Javonte Bartley, 18, jailed for attempted second-degree murder and possession of stolen things since May 27, 2020, was additionally booked on June 19 on two counts of stolen firearms possession.

The charges stem from a report received by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office of shots fired on the 3600 block of Thomas Drive on May 26, 2020, at approximately 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival deputies located spent shell casings of various calibers. Further investigation revealed that occupants of a white pickup had fired weapons at a group of subjects standing on the street, wounding a victim who was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

The pickup, which had been reported stolen to the Houma Police Department, was spotted on the morning of May 27, 2020 by Thibodaux police, who initiated a pursuit, aided by multiple agencies. The chase ended in Gray on Marietta Place and three suspects were apprehended, an adult and two juveniles.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.