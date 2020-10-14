Lafourche Parish Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today that his Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Lafourche Parish man for internet crimes against children.

Errol Anthony Kiger, 56 of Larose, was arrested on 88 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kiger was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail.

“Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said AG Landry. “My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes, and we will continue working hard to find, arrest, and prosecute child predators.”