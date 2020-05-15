LDWF Agents Arrest Four Thibodaux Men for Hit and Run with a Vessel

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested four Thibodaux men on May 14 for their involvement in an alleged hit and run boating incident in Lafourche Parish.

Agents arrested Trent Becnel, 29, felony hit and run, failing to comply with boating education requirements, careless operation of a watercraft, negligent injury, not having boat numbers, and failure to display valid decal certificate. Agents also arrested Lucas J. Becnel, 56, Patrick J. Morvant, 53, and Keith Morvant, 47, for accessory after the fact of felony hit and run.

LDWF agents were notified about a two vessel collision that occurred in Bayou Chevreuil in Lafourche Parish on May 2 around 7 p.m. The collision occurred between two 20-foot aluminum vessels with three people in one vessel and Trent Becnel and a passenger in another vessel. After the collision, Trent Becnel fled the scene by himself.

The three people in the other vessel and the passenger in Trent Becnel’s vessel all required medical aid and were transported to hospitals. All four people have since been released from the hospital.

Agents learned that Trent Becnel fled the scene of the incident and attempted to make contact with him. Agents were unable to make contact with Trent Becnel for various reasons on the night of May 2. Agents were finally able to make contact with Trent Becnel on May 3.

Agents continued the investigation and found that Trent Becnel avoided law enforcement on the night of May 2 with assistance from Lucas Becnel, Keith Morvant and Patrick Morvant. LDWF agents, with the aid of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, obtained arrest warrants on March 13 and arrested all four subjects on May 14.

Felony hit and run brings up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Accessory after the fact of a hit and run carries up to a $500 fine and five years in jail. Careless operation of a vessel brings up to a $300 fine and 30 days in jail. Failing to comply with boating education requirements, failing to have boat numbers and to display a valid decal certificate each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

Agents continue to investigate multiple leads from the public regarding additional parties that may be involved.