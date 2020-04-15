LDWF Agents Cite Man For Crab Theft in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Gray man for an alleged crab trap violation on April 10 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Chad Pellegrin, 37, of Gray, was cited for illegally removing crabs from crab traps.

Agents had received several complaints about people illegally removing crabs from crab traps in the Voss Canal. Agents were on patrol in the area and observed Pellegrin’s vessel in the vicinity of several crab traps around 6 p.m. on April 10.

Agents stopped Pellegrin’s vessel to do a compliance check and found him in possession of eight crabs. Agents asked where Pellegrin got the crabs from and he admitted to taking them from a trap without permission from the owner.

Agents seized the eight crabs and returned them to the water.

Illegally removing crabs from crab traps brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.