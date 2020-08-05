LDWF Agents Cite Nine Subjects in Four Separate Vessels for Oyster Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited nine subjects for alleged oyster violations in Lafourche Parish on Aug. 3.

Agents cited Policarpo Delgado, 47, of Houma, Artura Cabrera-Nieto, 22, of Dickinson, TX., Sandra Reyes-Vasquez, 45, of Larose, Javier Mejia, 21, of Larose, Misale Lopez-Orellana, 19, of Galliano, Alexei Vargas, 26, of Houma, Michael Palos, 17, of Houma, Johntez Lagarde, 30, of Houma, and Jacinto Guerrero, 32, of Houma, for taking oysters from an unapproved area.

Agents also cited Delgado for violating the sanitation code, failing to possess a commercial fishing license and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license. Lagarde was also cited for failing to possess a commercial fishing license.

Agents were on patrol when they observed four different vessels actively dredging for oysters inside of an unapproved area in Tidewater Canal south of Golden Meadow. Agents found the subjects in possession of a total of 55 sacks of oysters. Agents seized the oysters and returned them to the water.

Taking oysters from an unapproved area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and failing to possess a commercial fishing license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Violating the sanitation code requirements brings a $25 fine and up to 10 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Norman Deroche and Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux.