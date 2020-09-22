Life Sentence For Larose Man Convicted of 1st Degree Rape

Johnny Moore Jr., who was convicted of 1st Degree Rape by a Lafourche Parish Jury in February, was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, noted that during the trial the jury deliberated for just under an hour before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

“I’m proud of the hard work that Jason, Greg and their team put in to this case,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell. “Crimes of a sexual nature are difficult to prosecute in that a trial can potentially cause more trauma to the victim. A good prosecutor has to work hard to balance the victim’s dignity with the pursuit of justice, and this is exactly what they did.

The Honorable Christopher Boudreaux delivered the statutorily mandated sentence after denying the defense’s post-verdict judgement of acquittal motion and new trial motion. The defendant will remain at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex until a set time to be released into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections.