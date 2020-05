According the the owner of local adult boutique Noty Kity, on May 23, 2020 at 2pm, two individuals came into the store and proceeded to shoplift a Slap Happy 5-in-1 Vibrator With Super Sonic Vibration.

If you have any information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office Deputy J. Rich with Case Number SO200551523. Any one who is able to identify the suspects will receive $50 in Noty Kity Kash.

Images can be viewed on Noty Kity Facebook Page.