Local soccer coach charged with child pornography crimes

Henry Abraham Ruiz, 32, 605 Pendleton Drive, Houma, was arrested on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, charged with eight counts of distribution of child pornography involving children under 13, according to jail records.

The warrant for Ruiz was obtained by the Attorney General’s office through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ruiz was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail and has since posted bond.

Ruiz was a local soccer coach, both at Terrebonne High School and with the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association (HTSA), according to his profile on the HTSA website.

Gabrielle Erny, Director of Soccer Operations, HTSA, shared the following statement with The Times:

“HTSA was recently made aware of the arrest and the charges pending against Mr. Ruiz. In light of the charges and in an effort to protect our members, Mr. Ruiz has been immediately removed from any association with HTSA. HTSA has screening policies in place that include background checks for all coaches. HTSA has no further information regarding the nature or substance of the charges. All members have been notified that he is no longer involved in our organization.”



