Lockport man arrested for domestic abuse and violation of protective order

From the Lockport Police Department:

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for domestic abuse. Timothy Paul Bellanger, age 30, was arrested Saturday morning following the investigation.

On March 28, 2020, at approximately 10:15AM, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Ethel Street in reference to a protective order violation. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim who advised that while she was sleeping she was awoken by Mr. Bellanger being inside her residence without her permission. The victim advised that a short time later Mr. Bellanger left the residence. Officers were unable to locate Mr. Bellanger at the time and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.