Lockport man arrested for domestic abuse and violation of protective order
From the Lockport Police Department:
Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for domestic abuse. Timothy Paul Bellanger, age 30, was arrested Saturday morning following the investigation.
On March 28, 2020, at approximately 10:15AM, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Ethel Street in reference to a protective order violation. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim who advised that while she was sleeping she was awoken by Mr. Bellanger being inside her residence without her permission. The victim advised that a short time later Mr. Bellanger left the residence. Officers were unable to locate Mr. Bellanger at the time and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On May 7, 2020, at approximately 8:19AM, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were again dispatched to a residence on Ethel Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim who advised that Mr. Bellanger arrived at her residence without her permission and started an argument with her. The victim advised that during the argument Mr. Bellanger struck her several times in the face as well as bit her several times. The victim also advised that Mr. Bellanger had also strangled her but she did not lose consciousness. Officers again were unable to locate Mr. Bellanger and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On May 30, 2020, at approximately 0850 hours, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Ethel Street in reference to Mr. Bellanger currently being located there. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with Mr. Bellanger who attempted to push Officers in attempts to get away. Officers were able to detain Mr. Bellanger without injury to neither Officers nor Mr. Bellanger.
Mr. Bellanger was arrested and booked accordingly into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation of a Pregnant Victim, Violation of Protective Orders (Felony), both from prior warrants, and Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor). His bond was set at $102,500.00. Mr. Bellanger is also being held without bond on the charge of Violation of Protective Orders (Felony).