Lockport Man Charged with Three Counts of Sexual Battery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Lockport man for fondling two males. Jeffrey Allen, 29, was arrested on Tuesday for three counts of sexual battery.

Detectives recently opened an investigation into Allen after a male victim came forward with allegations that Allen had touched him inappropriately and without consent on two occasions in the past three years when the victim was 18 years old. Another male was also identified as a victim who had a similar experience at the age of 17. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Allen’s arrest.

On September 15, 2020, detectives made contact with Allen and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on three counts of Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling). His bail is set at $30,000.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.