LPSO: Deputies seek to identify suspected vehicle burglar

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person wanted for a vehicle burglary in Raceland.

On July 31, 2020, deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the 100 block of Acadia Drive in Raceland. The vehicle showed clear signs of a burglary, but nothing was determined to have been stolen. An image of the suspected burglar was captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the suspected burglar is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.