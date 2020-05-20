LPSO Deputy Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the dismissal and arrest of a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday morning for possession of child pornography. Phillip Guidry, 35, of Houma was arrested Wednesday morning amid an investigation by the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General assisted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, investigators arrived at Guidry’s residence in Houma with a search warrant. Upon searching Guidry’s devices, they located several images of child pornography. He was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. He is charged with 20 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. Bail is set at $20,000.

Guidry’s employment with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office lasted for more than eight years and officially ended upon his arrest. He spent most of his time as a patrol deputy. Prior to his employment with LPSO, Guidry served as a U.S. Marine.

Sheriff Craig Webre said he was utterly disappointed upon hearing the news: “These actions are reprehensible and are in direct opposition to our mission and values at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. As peace officers, we are expected to hold ourselves to the highest standards, but inevitably, some falter. I am extremely disappointed with this deputy’s actions. As we go forward, we will continue holding the men and women of our agency accountable and ensure they maintain the highest standards of integrity and service to the community.”