LPSO: Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Larose Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Crag Webre announced detectives are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning at a Larose residence.

At around 4:15 a.m. on April 10, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a residence on East 25th Street in Larose. Investigators learned that at around 3:45 a.m., four armed subjects wearing masks and gloves knocked on the door of the residence. When the door was opened, the men entered the home brandishing shotguns and handguns and demanded everyone get on the ground. Three adults and two juveniles were at the residence at the time. One of the masked men used his firearm to strike one of the men inside, causing him to fall to the ground.

The men were allegedly asking for a man who used to live at the residence and demanding any drugs and money. They searched the residence and stole $300 cash, an iPhone, and a white pit bull dog. As they left the residence, they also stole a white Chevrolet Tahoe which was parked in the driveway.

The victims described two of the masked men as slender, one was of medium build, and the other was a heavy-set man. The vehicle they arrived in is believed to be either a Chevrolet Camaro or Ford Mustang.

As detectives continue the investigation, they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.