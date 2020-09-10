LPSO Detectives Investigating Theft of Donations at Thibodaux Non-Profit

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an investigation into two instances of theft at a Thibodaux non-profit organization.

In late August 2020, two instances of theft were reported at Lafourche ARC on St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. Investigators learned several items had been stolen from a shed which stored items donated from others. Upon reviewing images from surveillance cameras, detectives identified two male subjects, one driving a white Toyota pickup truck and the other driving what is believed to be a red-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone who can identify either of the suspects or anyone with any other information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.