LPSO: Golden Meadow Man Sought in Hit-and-Run Boating Crash

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are seeking a Golden Meadow man for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash. Percy Dardar, 37 years old, is wanted on five charges including aggravated battery and aggravated criminal damage to property.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol responded to a boating crash just south of Catfish Lake in Golden Meadow. Through investigation of the crash, deputies learned two men were traveling in boat when they noticed another boat approaching from the rear which was being driven by Percy Dardar. Dardar began yelling at the men who slowed their vessel’s speed. Dardar, however, maintained his vessel’s speed, and his vessel struck the outboard motor of the other boat. Dardar sped away in his vessel saying he wanted to kill the men on board. One of the men was knocked over during the incident, and he was treated at a local hospital.

Deputies patrolled the surrounding marsh and bayous but were unable to locate Dardar at that time. Following their investigation, deputies obtained warrants for Dardar’s arrest. Dardar is wanted for Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Hit-and-Run Driving with Injury, and Reckless Operation with Accident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Percy Dardar is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.