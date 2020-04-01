LPSO: Man Arrested after Crashing Stolen Vehicle into House

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a house on Monday. Mark Wright, 41, of Thibodaux faces multiple charges in the incident.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 30, 2020, deputies responded to a call that an SUV had crashed into a home on Camellia Drive in Thibodaux. While traveling to the scene, deputies learned the driver drove away from the scene on Camellia, and he and the SUV were near the intersection of Arms Street and Plantation Road.

When deputies arrived, the driver, later identified as Mark Wright, ran away from the vehicle. They caught up to him and placed him under arrest, but he continued to resist deputies. He was eventually transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that earlier in the day, a woman was about to give Wright a ride to the store when he took her keys and drove away in the vehicle.

Back at the Camellia Drive residence, deputies learned the homeowner was sitting in a chair when the crash occurred, and the SUV pushed the chair across the room. The homeowner was checked by EMTs at the scene but was not injured in the crash.

Wright was booked with charges including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Hit-and-Run Driving, Reckless Operation with Accident, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Resisting an Officer, and an expired driver’s license. Bail is set at $41,100.