LPSO: Man crashes through courthouse window in attempt to escape

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Labadieville man who injured himself attempting to escape from the courthouse on Wednesday. Gerrel Talbert, 26, has been booked on several charges after being treated for his injuries.

At around 10:45 a.m. on September 30, 2020, Talbert was in the courtroom of Division B of the 17th Judicial District Court. Judge Steven Miller told Talbert he would be taken into custody for five active warrants. Upon hearing this, Talbert immediately ran out of the courtroom and into the hallway as he was pursued by deputies. As Talbert was running, he crashed through a window in an attempt to escape the courthouse. The window was located just above a service stairwell on the rear side of the courthouse, and Talbert fell approximately 12 feet to the ground. Talbert was immediately taken into custody but was complaining of multiple injuries suffered during the fall. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon his release from the hospital, Talbert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on four outstanding warrants for contempt of court mostly relating to prior drug charges. He was also booked on a warrant for Possession of Xanax for Thibodaux City Court. Bail on those warrants was set at a total of $65,250. He was additionally charged with Simple Escape and Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property for the incident on Wednesday. Bail has not yet been set on the new charges.