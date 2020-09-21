LPSO: Man shot in torso on Monday morning in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting which left one man injured. The incident took place Monday morning in Raceland.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. One man was struck by a round in the torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.