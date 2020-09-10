LPSO: One Injured in Wednesday Night Shooting in Thibodaux

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting which left one man injured. The incident took place Wednesday night in Thibodaux.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on September 9, 2020, deputies responded to a call of several gunshots heard in the area of Paula Drive. In the 400 block of Paula Drive, deputies found one man in his 30s had been struck by one round in the thigh. Deputies provided first aid while awaiting EMTs. The victim was eventually transported to a hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

Through investigation, detectives have learned that the victim was outside speaking with two other people when a gray sedan pulled up. At that point, some of the occupants of the car got out and began shooting in the direction of the men, with one striking the victim in the leg. The car then immediately left the area.

As detectives continue their investigation, they are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.