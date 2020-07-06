LPSO: Second Suspect Apprehended in March 2020 Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a second suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with a March 2020 shooting in Abby Subdivision has been arrested. Kayvon Woodside, 20, of Gray was arrested in Terrebonne Parish last week. Woodside and a teenage female are each charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice in the incident.

At 10:30 p.m. on March 31, 2020, deputies responded to a report of shots being heard in the area of Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives learned that Woodside and the girl had planned to rob a male Thibodaux resident who is in his 20s. The two lured the victim to Abby Subdivision, and once he arrived, Woodside allegedly fired several rounds toward the victim’s vehicle. The victim returned fire and then left the scene uninjured. Detectives learned the girl had deleted all text messages exchanged with Woodside to destroy any evidence in the conversations. The female, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. She remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux with bail set at $1.05 million.

Then on July 1, 2020, authorities received information about Woodside’s whereabouts in Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, with assistance from the Houma Police Department, located and arrested Woodside. He was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he was booked on the aforementioned charges. His bail is also set at $1.05 million.