LPSO: Sex offender arrested for new charges involving a juvenile

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a registered sex offender for new crimes involving a juvenile. Rickey Lafont Jr., 35, of Galliano has been charged with Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior Involving a Juvenile. Lafont was found guilty of indecent behavior with a teenage girl in August 2019.

On August 10, 2020, juvenile detectives opened a new investigation into Lafont. Investigators learned Lafont had reportedly touched a juvenile under the age of 13 inappropriately on more than one occasion. The most recent incident occurred earlier this year. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Lafont’s arrest.

Detectives made contact with Lafont on Wednesday, August 12, and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges of Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling) and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Bail is set at $600,000.

Following his conviction in 2019, Lafont received a four-year suspended sentence. He was placed on three years of supervised probation and had to register as a sex offender.