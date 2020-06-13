LSP: 22-month-old child missing; believed to be in danger

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Crowley Police Department for Kingston Domingue. He was last seen on Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 11:00 p.m. at Fat Boy Grocery located at 324 W 2nd Street in Crowley, LA.

Domingue is believed to be in imminent danger and is described as a 22-month-old black male with short black hair. He is approximately 2’3” tall and weighs about 26 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green pajama shirt with a panda bear and black pajama pants with motorcycles on them. Domingue is autistic and non-verbal and also has a medical condition that requires daily treatments.

Gerald Robinson is a suspect and is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Kingston Domingue. Robinson is a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is possibly driving a blue four-door sedan, unknown make or model.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.