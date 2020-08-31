LSP: Pedestrian struck and killed in single-vehicle crash

Shortly after midnight early this morning, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA 1 just south of LA 1011. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Umeki Jamison.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jamison was walking in an unknown direction in the southbound lane of LA 1. As she was in the roadway, she was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling southbound on LA 1. Jamison suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Cherokee was not injured and was not impaired. Impairment is unknown on the part of Jamison and a standard toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths so far this year.