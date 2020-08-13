LSP: Police chase through Houma neighborhood ends with subject jumping into canal

A heavy police presence this afternoon in Broadmoor subdivision was the result of an attempted traffic stop.

According to Louisiana State Police, at 12:16 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, a Trooper with Troop C attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 on Bayou Gardens Blvd near LA 24 North. The driver refused to stop and fled east on Bayou Gardens. He turned into the Broadmoor subdivision and abandoned his vehicle. The unidentified driver jumped into the canal and was able to escape.

Troopers are continuing their investigation to identify the driver.