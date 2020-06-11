Man arrested following Motorcycle Pursuit in Houma

A man has been arrested following a motorcycle pursuit that occurred earlier today in Houma, Lt. Travis Theriot with the Houma Police Department confirmed with the Times this afternoon.

After a traffic stop on the west side of Houma, the chase began, Theriot said.

The pursuit was later called off. However, the driver’s motorcycle was later spotted in the Sugarwood area by a unit, Theriot said, and police were able to locate him and make the arrest.

More details are forthcoming.