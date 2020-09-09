Man arrested on 100 counts of child pornography possession; Attorney General asks for public’s assistance in investigation

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man for internet crimes against children, and the AG is asking the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Vivek Kannan, 44 of New Orleans, was arrested on 100 counts of possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department. Kannan was booked into Orleans Parish Prison.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said General Landry. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Mr. Kannan, to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”