Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery in Raceland Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Houma man has been arrested in an investigation into an armed robbery in Raceland this past week in which shots were fired. Joshua Chaisson, 36, faces several charges including Attempted First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

At around 8:20 p.m. on August 3, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Buford Street in Raceland. Investigators have learned that a man was driving on Greenville Street when he stopped at a residence to visit a friend. Before he could enter the residence, Chaisson approached him holding a handgun and ordered him to get back into his vehicle and start driving. As Chaisson had him at gunpoint, he reportedly stole cash and a phone from the victim. The driver then exited the vehicle on Buford Street and began running away. As he ran, Chaisson fired several rounds at him. None of the rounds struck the driver, and no other injuries were reported.

Detectives made contact with Chaisson on Friday, August 7. Following questioning, Chaisson was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery with Use of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bail is set at $1.85 million.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.