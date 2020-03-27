Man Charged with Attempted Murder Following Thursday Shooting Incident

Jonathan Carter, 21, of Gray is charged with attempted murder, as well as weapon and drug charges, following a shooting incident on Thursday, says Sheriff Craig Webre.

At around 6 p.m. on March 26, 2020, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a shot fired in Thibodaux. Deputies learned a man was traveling in his car on Waverly Road when another car approached from the opposite direction. As the cars passed, a shot was fired from the driver’s side of one vehicle at the other, striking the front fender. Investigators learned the vehicle had been following the victim since he left a friend’s house in Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux.

Later that evening, investigators located the suspect’s vehicle in Solar Trailer Park and made contact with Jonathan Carter. He was found to have a 9mm pistol in his possession. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the car and found several bullet casings inside. They also located a jar containing several bags of marijuana and a digital scale. During questioning, Carter admitted to having followed the victim and intentionally shooting at him. He also claimed ownership of the marijuana.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bail is set at $1.11 million.